The community of Strathfoyle is shocked and devastated as local man Richard Edwards has been named as the victim of a fatal collision on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Edwards was had taken his motorbike out for a ride when a collision happened between himself and a police vehicle near the Maydown Police Station, shortly after 1pm.

He later passed away in hospital from his injuries.

Strathfoyle Cllr Alex Duffy says the community of Strathfoyle will now come together to support his family: