Tribunal of Inquiry into bullying, discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct in Defence Forces to begin immediately

A Tribunal of Inquiry into bullying, discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct in the Defence Forces will get underway immediately.

The inquiry to be chaired by Ms Justice Ann Power and will examine the effectiveness of the internal complaints processes.

It will also have the power to investigate the response to complaints made regarding the use of hazardous chemicals within the Air Corps’ headquarters at Casement Aerodrome, in Dublin.

Retired Army Captain Diane Byrne of the organisation Women of Honour says the tribunal must be allowed to do its work no matter how long it takes: