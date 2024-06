For the second time this week, Mark English has broken his own Irish 800M record.

On Tuesday in Finland, the Letterkenny man’s time of 1:44.69 was good enough to surpass the qualifying standard to reach the Olympics for a third time in his career and break his own national record.

Last night (Friday), English was in action in Madrid and once again lowered the fastest time ever run by an Irish athlete in 800M – this time going twice around the track in 1:44.53.