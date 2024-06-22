Derry City sign ex-Manchester City academy player Davenport

Derry City have confirmed the signing of Jacob Davenport in a statement on their social media platforms this afternoon.

The statement reads:

“Derry City FC can confirm that midfielder Jacob Davenport has joined the club on a permanent deal ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The highly- rated 25-year old is a product of the Manchester City Academy where he played alongside Will Patching and Sadou Diallo.

Ruaidhri Higgins moved quickly to secure the player’s signature once he had agreed to move from Morecambe with Jacob arriving in the City late on Friday night.

He has made over 50 appearances in the English Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion, and 35 more in the EFL and FA cup, showing the type of quality our supporters can look forward to seeing.