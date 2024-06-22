Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City sign ex-Manchester City academy player Davenport

Derry City have confirmed the signing of Jacob Davenport in a statement on their social media platforms this afternoon.

The statement reads:

“Derry City FC can confirm that midfielder Jacob Davenport has joined the club on a permanent deal ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
The highly- rated 25-year old is a product of the Manchester City Academy where he played alongside Will Patching and Sadou Diallo.
Ruaidhri Higgins moved quickly to secure the player’s signature once he had agreed to move from Morecambe with Jacob arriving in the City late on Friday night.
He has made over 50 appearances in the English Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Burton Albion, and 35 more in the EFL and FA cup, showing the type of quality our supporters can look forward to seeing.
Jacob will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday and will be available for selection after 1 July”.
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main to cause disruptions in Beltany, Newrow, Figart and Raphoe

22 June 2024
new-york-usa-june-23-600nw-2281484323
News, Top Stories

Aer Linngus announces cancellation of 244 flights

22 June 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí & PSNI involved in a cross-border chase overnight

22 June 2024
cannabis spain rasquera
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry arrested for possession of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis

22 June 2024
