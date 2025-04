A Foyle MLA is stressing that while exporters Northern Ireland will face tariffs that are half of their counterparts in the Republic, it would be wrong to develop an isolationist approach.

Sinead McLaughlin told the Assembly it’s vital that there is consultation and cooperation on a cross border basis, and also internationally………..

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail today it’s important that the public have a clear understanding on how tariffs work………..