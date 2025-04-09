Cleary Centre in Donegal Town included in 2025 Disability Capital Funding Plan

This funding aligns with the objectives outlined in the Action Plan for Disability Services 2024–2026, launched in December 2023. The Action Plan represents the initial phase of implementing the recommendations from the Disability Capacity Review and sets ambitious targets for service expansion, aiming to make services more person-centred in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).​ The Department has set ambitious targets for the expansion of residential services, day services, children’s services and respite facilities under the Action Plan which require appropriate strategic capital investment to provide the necessary infrastructure. The Strategic Infrastructural Plan for Disabilities being brought forward by the HSE will inform input into the review of the National Development Plan taking place this year. The intention is that this Strategic Infrastructural Plan for Disabilities will be based on the population trends of the regions across four pillars: residential, day, children’s and respite services. It will be a key enabler to drive growth in investment in disability services over the coming years. Some of the projects being funded in the North West region include: Construction of a new building in Ballymoate, Co. Sligo, for Day Support services in Sligo / Leitrim

New ID Adult Day Services facility, Cleary Centre, Donegal Town Minister Foley stated: ​”The allocation of €27 million will fund the provision of housing for individuals moving to live independently in the community and the construction and refurbishment of facilities for Children’s Services, Day Services, Respite and more general Residential facilities.​ The €27m budget is a relatively small proportion of the overall disability services budget of €3.2 billion. The Department of Children, Disability and Equality is currently engaging with the HSE to advance the development of a multi-annual Strategic Infrastructural Plan for Disability Services during 2025, which will identify the medium-term infrastructure needs for specialist disability services.​” Minister Naughton, stated: “Since my appointment to the disability portfolio earlier this year I have visited many services across the country. In doing so, I have seen the real difference that the physical environment can make to a child, young person or an adult in day services, residential, respite, or otherwise. It is important that we continue to build on progress made in recent years and develop a pipeline of capital works to improve disability facilities.”