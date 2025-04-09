Cleary Centre in Donegal Town included in 2025 Disability Capital Funding Plan

A new Day Services facility at the Cleary Centre in Donegal Town is one of the key provisions in the €27 million package of Disability Capital funding announced for the North West in 2025, a €4 million increase on last year.
The Cleary Centre development was granted planning permission in January.
Ministers Norma Foley and Hildegarde Naughton have also welcomed the development by the HSE of the first-ever multi-annual Strategic Infrastructural Plan specifically for disability services.
Statement in full –
|09 Apr 2025
|
Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley, and Minister of State for Disability, Hildegarde Naughton, announce Funding for Disability Capital Projects in North West Region
|Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality, Norma Foley, and Minister of State for Disability, Hildegarde Naughton, have announced an allocation of €27 million in Disability Capital funding for disability projects in 2025, a €4 million increase on 2024. Additionally, the Minister welcomes the development by the Health Service Executive (HSE) of the first-ever multi-annual Strategic Infrastructural Plan specifically for disability services.
|This funding aligns with the objectives outlined in the Action Plan for Disability Services 2024–2026, launched in December 2023. The Action Plan represents the initial phase of implementing the recommendations from the Disability Capacity Review and sets ambitious targets for service expansion, aiming to make services more person-centred in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).
The Department has set ambitious targets for the expansion of residential services, day services, children’s services and respite facilities under the Action Plan which require appropriate strategic capital investment to provide the necessary infrastructure.
The Strategic Infrastructural Plan for Disabilities being brought forward by the HSE will inform input into the review of the National Development Plan taking place this year. The intention is that this Strategic Infrastructural Plan for Disabilities will be based on the population trends of the regions across four pillars: residential, day, children’s and respite services. It will be a key enabler to drive growth in investment in disability services over the coming years.
Some of the projects being funded in the North West region include:
Minister Foley stated:
Minister Naughton, stated: