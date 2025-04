Over €106,000 worth of grants have been awarded to community groups in Donegal involved in water quality management.

The Local Authority Waters Programme, working on behalf of local authorities across Ireland aims to protect and restore good water quality in river catchments.

Those benefitting in Donegal are the Deele Community Anglers, Drumhome Living Rivers Conservation Group, Cloughaneely Angling Association, Inishowen Rivers Trust and The Mill River Conservation Group, Buncrana.