The late Colin McRae ventured across the Irish Sea in 2006 to let his hair down and entertain the many thousands of fans who came out to watch.

The car – a white Group B-spec MG Metro 6R4 – was a story in itself and he was sixth in the Donegal International Rally in 2006.

Stuart Blair and a number of his colleagues are in Donegal this weekend with the Iconic car.

He spoke to Chris Ashmore in service on day two of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally…