Donegal Rally: Good runs for Edwards, Devine and Evans in front of huge crowds at Knockalla

Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally is up and running as the first stage at Knockalla got underway this morning.

Huge crowds have attended the iconic stage, and the big-hitters of the rally have not disappointed.

Matt Edwards extended his lead by half a second from Callum Devine in second, Cathal McCourt is still in third while a good run for Meirion Evans in the Yaris Rally2 has seen him make ground on the top three.

Kevin Gallagher, meanwhile, managed to survive a spin near the end of the stage to hold his lead in the modified section.

Reporting live for Highland Radio Sport this morning, it’s Oisin Kelly…