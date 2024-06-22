Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Rally: Good runs for Edwards, Devine and Evans in front of huge crowds at Knockalla

Meirion Evans in his Yaris Rally2 (Photo: Kevin Shields)

Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally is up and running as the first stage at Knockalla got underway this morning.

Huge crowds have attended the iconic stage, and the big-hitters of the rally have not disappointed.

Matt Edwards extended his lead by half a second from Callum Devine in second, Cathal McCourt is still in third while a good run for Meirion Evans in the Yaris Rally2 has seen him make ground on the top three.

Kevin Gallagher, meanwhile, managed to survive a spin near the end of the stage to hold his lead in the modified section.

Reporting live for Highland Radio Sport this morning, it’s Oisin Kelly…

 

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three men arrested in Derry after Class A controlled drugs found in car that failed to stop

22 June 2024
Paul Kernan (DIP) with Ciara Wray (HSE) when they attended the CFL Positive Mental Health Messages for Menwith service providers at the event in Century Cinemas. (North West Newspxi)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Intercultural Platform aim to promote positive mental health through video campaign

22 June 2024
Gales_for_Gaza_100224JC012
News, Top Stories

‘Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza’ protest to take place in Belfast

22 June 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

An Garda Síochána issue advice for those going out this weekend

22 June 2024
Advertisement

