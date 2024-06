The war in Gaza is being described as the greatest atrocity of our time, ahead of a national demonstration today.

Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza is holding the rally in Belfast this afternoon, calling for a ceasefire and the unimpeded delivery of aid to the area.

Over 37,000 Palestinians have reportedly died in the conflict, with at least 38 people killed in Israeli strikes yesterday.

A number of prominent GAA stars are supporting the march.