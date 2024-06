Both the Gardaí and the PSNI were involved in an overnight cross-border chase.

A car failed to stop for Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny in the early hours of the morning.

It travelled onwards in a dangerous manner towards the border at Lifford/Strabane.

The PSNI were immediately alerted by Gardaí.

The car continued over the border after the stinger was deployed by Gardaí.

It was then intercepted and stopped by the PSNI.