Kilmacrennan Superbike Racer Rhys Irwin is currently mid-season in the British Superbikes Championship.

Irwin has recently made the switch from Suzuki to Kawasaki.

After racing in Round 4 of the British Superbikes Championship in Scotland last weekend, he had a free week this week and is spending time back home.

He called into Highland Radio to talk to Mark Gallagher about the move to Kawasaki and to have a general chat about how things are going for him in the world of superbike racing…