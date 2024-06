Gardaí have confirmed a man has died following an incident in Teelin Bay, Co. Donegal this afternoon.

They were informed by the Coastguard that after the incident which occurred at around 12.30pm, two men were recovered from the water. One of these males, a man in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at the scene. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

The second man, aged in his 60s, is receiving treatment at University Hospital Galway.