Man in Derry arrested for possession of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis

Police in Derry  arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences following a search at a property in the city yesterday evening.

District Support Team (DST) officers observed a man climbing through the ground floor window of the property shortly after 9.30pm.

Upon searching the premises, a quantity of drugs paraphernalia, together with a mobile phone, were located.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, and cultivating cannabis.

He was bailed to return for interview at a later date.

Anyone with any information about suspected drug production or dealing in their area is encouraged to call the non-emergency number 101 or submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

