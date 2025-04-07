Foyle Bridge closed due to ‘ongoing incident’

UPDATE: The road has since been reopened.
The Foyle Bridge in Derry is closed in both directions due to an “ongoing incident”.
Diversions are in place via Limavady Road and Craigavon Bridge.
The PSNI apologise for any inconvenience caused.
UPDATE: The road has since been reopened.
The Foyle Bridge in Derry is closed in both directions due to an “ongoing incident”.
Diversions are in place via Limavady Road and Craigavon Bridge.
The PSNI apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland