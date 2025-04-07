Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday April 7th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday April 7th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Foyle Bridge closed due to ‘ongoing incident’

7 April 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday April 7th

7 April 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy with long wait times in the Emergency Department

7 April 2025
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

7 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Foyle Bridge closed due to ‘ongoing incident’

7 April 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday April 7th

7 April 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy with long wait times in the Emergency Department

7 April 2025
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

7 April 2025
Cllr Jack Murray (second from right) appointed New ERNACT Chairperson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Jack Murray appointed new Chairperson of ERNACT board

7 April 2025
ge2024-leader-interviews-richard-boyd-barrett
News

Deputy Richard Boyd Barrett to take a step back from politics as he undergoes treatment for throat cancer

7 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube