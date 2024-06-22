Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three men arrested in Derry after Class A controlled drugs found in car that failed to stop

Police in Derry arrested three men last night for failing to stop and for possession of Class A controlled drugs.

A white BMW was reported to be driving erratically at the junction of the Ardlough and Carnmoney Road area at around 11pm.

The vehicle, which was described as being in a dangerous condition, then made off from police and was later discovered crashed and abandoned a short time later in a field.

Officers subsequently detained three males and, following a search of the vehicle, it was reported that a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were located by police.

One man aged 20 years old was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and various motoring related offences.

Two men aged 23 and 22 years old were also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

All three men are currently in police custody at this time.

