Road users should expect traffic disruption in the Omagh area today, due to the Omagh Pride Parade.

Delays should be expected from 1pm as the parade leaves Kevlin Avenue carpark, Kevlin Avenue, Scarffe’s Entry, High Street, John Street, James Street, Church Street, George’s Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Drumragh Avenue, Market Street, Scarffe’s Entry, Kevlin Avenue.

It is expected to disperse at around 3pm.

Diversions will be in place where required.