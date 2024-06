Tyrone are out of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship following their 0-14 to 0-12 loss to Roscommon at Healy Park in Omagh this evening.

The damage was done in the first half as a rampant Roscommon side went in at the break six points up. 0-09 to 0-03 was the score at half time.

The deficit was ultimately too much for the Red Hand men to claw back in the second period.

Roscommon will now play in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals next weekend.