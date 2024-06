Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have won the 2024 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

The pair have retained the title they won last year by finishing 17.4 seconds ahead of Meirion Evans and Ger Conway in second place.

Third place was taken by Donegal duo David Kelly and Dean O’Sullivan.

Declan Gallagher won the modified section of the rally.

With reaction from the finish line, here’s Oisin Kelly…