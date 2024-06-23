Five arrests in Derry made after pellet guns fired in shopping centre

Police in Derry made five arrests following a disturbance in city centre on Friday.

They attended a report of BB/pellet guns being fired at members of the public in a shopping centre at around 7.15pm

Three police officers sustained injuries after being assaulted by a number of people.

One officer was kicked, whilst a second hand officer’s hand was stamped on, requiring hospital treatment.

A third officer’s arm was injured after the door of a police vehicle was slammed on it.

Two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.

A teenage boy and a young boy were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, and assault on police.

All four have been bailed to return for interview at a later date.

A man, aged 30, has been charged with disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 17th July, 2024.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information which might assist them to get in touch via 101.

They have also warned that while a BB gun is legal to sell and own, those that use them have a responsibility to use them safely.

They also reiterated the message that assaults on police are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.