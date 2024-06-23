Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Information appeal after hit-and-run road traffic collision in Newry

Detectives in Newry are appealing for information following a report of a burglary and hit-and-run road traffic collision in Newry this morning.

Police responded to a report that a white BMW X5 was stolen outside a house in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge. It was reported that the homeowner found the front door of their house open shortly before 10am, with the car keys and other items taken, shortly before 7.30am.

They then received a report that two women were struck by a white BMW X5 in the Martins Lane area of Newry at around 8.25am. The vehicle then made off and one of the women, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Officers remain at the scene of the road traffic collision, conducting enquiries.

Top Stories

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after hit-and-run road traffic collision in Newry

23 June 2024
airsoft-pistol-bb-bullets-on-600nw-1933680233
News, Top Stories

Five arrests in Derry made after pellet guns fired in shopping centre

23 June 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after robbery and attack in Belfast

23 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (40s) dies and another hospitalised in Teelin diving tragedy

23 June 2024
