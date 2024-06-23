Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man who died in Teelin diving tragedy named locally as Patrick Doran

A diver who died tragically off the coast of Teelin yesterday has been named locally as Patrick Doran.

Mr. Doran, who was in his 40s, passed away after he got into difficulty during the North West Dive Rally.

A major search and rescue operation was launched involving the Killybegs Coast Guard, An Garda Siochana, the National Ambulance Service, shore crews and also the Rescue 118 helicopter.

Another man who is in his 60s, was airlifted to hospital in Galway where he was treated for decompression sickness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died in Teelin diving tragedy named locally as Patrick Doran

23 June 2024
448948985_794004499579293_3457551555936675136_n
News, Top Stories

Car with expired tax seized by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit

23 June 2024
449060919_793480749631668_203886522698947391_n
News, Top Stories

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued for tyre offences

23 June 2024
download
News, Top Stories

Stardust victims’ families join President, politicians, and artists for first National Commemoration

23 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died in Teelin diving tragedy named locally as Patrick Doran

23 June 2024
448948985_794004499579293_3457551555936675136_n
News, Top Stories

Car with expired tax seized by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit

23 June 2024
449060919_793480749631668_203886522698947391_n
News, Top Stories

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued for tyre offences

23 June 2024
download
News, Top Stories

Stardust victims’ families join President, politicians, and artists for first National Commemoration

23 June 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after hit-and-run road traffic collision in Newry

23 June 2024
airsoft-pistol-bb-bullets-on-600nw-1933680233
News, Top Stories

Five arrests in Derry made after pellet guns fired in shopping centre

23 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube