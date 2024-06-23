Man who died in Teelin diving tragedy named locally as Patrick Doran

A diver who died tragically off the coast of Teelin yesterday has been named locally as Patrick Doran.

Mr. Doran, who was in his 40s, passed away after he got into difficulty during the North West Dive Rally.

A major search and rescue operation was launched involving the Killybegs Coast Guard, An Garda Siochana, the National Ambulance Service, shore crews and also the Rescue 118 helicopter.

Another man who is in his 60s, was airlifted to hospital in Galway where he was treated for decompression sickness.