Chris Ashmore has been at the Mount Errigal Hotel to welcome back the drivers after completing the final stage at Fanad Head.

He caught up with the man of the moment, Callum Devine…

Chris also caught up with second and third placed in the rally overall, Meirion Evans (2nd) and Donegal’s David Kelly (3rd)

Michael Boyle, 6th place…

Also, here’s Gary Jennings, who finished in 7th position overall…