There’s a call for Donegal’s litter policy to be reviewed and for greater enforcement of fines to combat fly tipping.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says a more stringent approach needs to be taken to send a clear message to locals and tourists that littering is not acceptable.

He says the county prides itself on it’s scenery which is being spoilt by dumping along roadsides.

Councillor McClafferty says despite an increase in recycling resources, people continue to discard rubbish irresponsibly: