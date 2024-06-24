Donegal teenager found after being missing for a month

15 year old Steven Boyle has been located.
Tomorrow would have marked one month since he was last seen in Magherabeg on May 25th.
Gardaí have announced that the teenager is no longer missing and have thanked the public for their assistance.
