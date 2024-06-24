Harps cup trip to Cork confirmed for Saturday 20th July

The fixture details for next month’s FAI Cup second round ties have been confirmed.

The standout meeting of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will be played at Dalymount Park on Friday, the 19th.

Cork City’s tie with Finn Harps is one of three fixtures to be played the following day.

And among six ties down for decision on the 20th, Shelbourne go to Bray Wanderers.

And there’ll be a 6pm start at the Brandywell where Derry City play St. Pat’s.

2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round fixtures

Friday, 19 July, 2024 – 19:45

Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers, Athlone Town Stadium

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park

Cobh Ramblers v Kerry, St. Colman’s Park

Drogheda United v Dundalk, Weavers Park

Galway United v Longford Town, Eamonn Deacy Park

Treaty United v Kilbarrack United, Markets Field

Waterford v Cockhill Celtic, Regional Sports Centre

Saturday, 20 July, 2024

Pike Rovers v Midleton Town, Pike Rovers Complex – 15:00

Wilton United v Carrigaline United, Pat Bowdren Park – 15:00

Cork City v Finn Harps – 17:00

Sunday, 21 July, 2024

Ballyfermot United v Leeds, Ballyfermot Coldcut – 14:00

Gorey Rangers v UCD, Altura Credit Union Park – 14:00*

Wayside Celtic v Wexford, Jackson Park – 15:00*

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds – 15:00

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 18:00

Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers, The Showgrounds – 18:00

*Provisional and subject to approval