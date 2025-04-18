Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Water burst leaves Crolly without supply hours before festival set to launch

A water outage in Crolly is causing major concern, just hours before the Féile Croithlí is set to get underway.

Cllr Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s very disappointing at a time when there will be visitors to the area.

The festival is set to launch at 7 o’clock this evening, while the works are due to be complete at 2 pm.

Uisce Eireann says it may take a further four hours for supplies to fully return.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says he’s not confident in this time frame, especially for houses that are located on higher ground:

