Two men charged to court following £170,000 drug haul yesterday

Two men have been charged to appear in court following a major drug haul in Trillick, West Tyrone, yesterday.

Officers yesterday recovered suspected cannabis, with an approximate street value of £170,000 and €10,000 cash from a house at that location.

The men, aged 19 and 24, have been charged with several offences including possession of a class B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, cultivating cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Both are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.