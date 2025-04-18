Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
North West set for significant surge in cruise tourism

The North West is set for a significant surge in cruise tourism this year.

Foyle Port has predicted that cruise calls in the region are set to increase by 21%.

In addition, Sinbad Marine Services revealed earlier this month that 24 cruise ships are set to visit Killybegs this summer, bringing with them 20,000 passengers and 10,000 crew members.

17 cruise liners are set to dock at Foyle Port in Derry between May and September this year.

Captain Bill McCann, Foyle Port Harbour Master and Operations Director, says they expect to welcome over 5,000 passengers this season along with 3,700 crew members.

Foyle Port estimates the arrival of the cruise liners will generate over £0.5 million for the region in 2025.

Captain McCann says the feedback they’ve received has highlighted a particular interest in the port’s strategic location, allowing visitors to experience both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in one day.

Louise Denvir, Cruise Marketing Executive at Foyle Port, says Foyle Port serves as a gateway to some of Ireland’s most breathtaking natural landscapes, including the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal.

 

Advertisement

