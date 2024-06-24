Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE faces mounting pressure to deliver dedicated neurology service at LUH

The HSE is facing mounting pressure to deliver a dedicated neurology service at Letterkenny University Hospital.

An outreach neurology service is currently provided at the hospital with patients also forced to make the roundtrip to Sligo to see a consultant.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he expects the results of a review of the service in Letterkenny to be available in September.

The Neurological Alliance of Ireland earlier this year, launched a campaign calling for improved services at five regional hospitals, including Letterkenny.

Elaine Cole who lives with MS, is a patient spokesperson for the group. On the Nine til Noon Show, she called on elected public representatives to get behind the campaign:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2024
Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee surprised and shocked at IBAL survey

24 June 2024
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes continue to be paid to man who died in diving incident in Donegal

24 June 2024
Michael McClafferty Litter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for Donegal’s litter policy to be reviewed

24 June 2024
