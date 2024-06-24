HSE faces mounting pressure to deliver dedicated neurology service at LUH

The HSE is facing mounting pressure to deliver a dedicated neurology service at Letterkenny University Hospital.

An outreach neurology service is currently provided at the hospital with patients also forced to make the roundtrip to Sligo to see a consultant.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says he expects the results of a review of the service in Letterkenny to be available in September.

The Neurological Alliance of Ireland earlier this year, launched a campaign calling for improved services at five regional hospitals, including Letterkenny.

Elaine Cole who lives with MS, is a patient spokesperson for the group. On the Nine til Noon Show, she called on elected public representatives to get behind the campaign: