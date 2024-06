Three teenagers and a young boy have been arrested after three PSNI officers were assaulted in Derry on Friday evening.

One officer was kicked, a second officer’s hand was stamped on, and a third had a police vehicle door slammed on their arm.

Two teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, while a teenage boy and a young boy were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

All four have been bailed to return for interview at a later date.