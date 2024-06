Tributes continue to be paid to Patrick Doran who died in a diving incident in South Donegal on Saturday afternoon.

The 49 year old from Co Leitrim passed away after getting into difficulty at Teelin Bay during the North West Dive Rally.

A second man, aged in his 60s was airlifted to hospital.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Niamh Kennedy praised the emergency services involved in the search and rescue operation: