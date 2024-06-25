Aer Lingus and IALPA to attend Labour Court today

Aer Lingus and the pilots union IALPA will attend separate meetings at the Labour Court today.

It’s the latest attempt to find agreement on a pay dispute which threatens the travel plans of thousands of Aer Lingus passengers.

With industrial action planned to start tomorrow, a last ditch attempt is being made to bring Aer Lingus and its pilots back from the brink.

Representatives from both sides are set to meet with the Labour Court separately today

The pilots union IALPA is scheduled to carry out work to rule from Wednesday and an eight hour strike on Saturday.

Aer Lingus has cancelled 244 flights so far as a result.

The Taoiseach has welcomed the decision of both sides to attend the meetings saying they “provide an opportunity to try make progress and ensure the travelling public are not further affected by the dispute.”