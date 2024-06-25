Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Aer Lingus and IALPA to attend Labour Court today

Aer Lingus and the pilots union IALPA will attend separate meetings at the Labour Court today.

It’s the latest attempt to find agreement on a pay dispute which threatens the travel plans of thousands of Aer Lingus passengers.

With industrial action planned to start tomorrow, a last ditch attempt is being made to bring Aer Lingus and its pilots back from the brink.

Representatives from both sides are set to meet with the Labour Court separately today

The pilots union IALPA is scheduled to carry out work to rule from Wednesday and an eight hour strike on Saturday.

Aer Lingus has cancelled 244 flights so far as a result.

The Taoiseach has welcomed the decision of both sides to attend the meetings saying they “provide an opportunity to try make progress and ensure the travelling public are not further affected by the dispute.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

AIB host agriculture sustainability event in Ballybofey this evening

25 June 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus and IALPA to attend Labour Court today

25 June 2024
Michael McGrath DCB
News, Top Stories

Michael McGrath set to be nominated as Ireland’s new European Commissioner.

25 June 2024
cocaine-article_1513644c
News, Top Stories

Cocaine addiction surging in Ireland

25 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

AIB host agriculture sustainability event in Ballybofey this evening

25 June 2024
Aer Lingus logo
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus and IALPA to attend Labour Court today

25 June 2024
Michael McGrath DCB
News, Top Stories

Michael McGrath set to be nominated as Ireland’s new European Commissioner.

25 June 2024
cocaine-article_1513644c
News, Top Stories

Cocaine addiction surging in Ireland

25 June 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ended in Omagh following seizure of a gun

25 June 2024
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News, Audio, Top Stories

Persistent water outages need to be addressed in Gaeltacht areas

25 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube