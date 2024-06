An event for farmers to discuss sustainability is being hosted by AIB in Ballybofey this evening.

It will see a panel discussion with five industry experts talking about issues such as the nitrate directive, the cost efficiency of solar panels and the signpost programme.

The event, which is free of charge, gets under way in the Villa Rose Hotel at 8 o’clock.

Agri-Advisor Pat Butterly says he thinks all farmers will benefit from the night ahead: