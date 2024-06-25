Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ALDI reveal contribution to Donegal economy

 

ALDI Ireland have announced details of its continued significant contribution to Donegal’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In the annual ALDI Economic Impact Report published today, the company said it paid almost €4.5 million in wages and salaries, with over 24 million customer visits to ALDI stores in Donegal last year.

In 2023, ALDI sourced €11.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Donegal based suppliers.

Their Donegal stores donated over 65,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Each store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Burtonport Animal Rescue and Donegal Domestic Violence Service some of the many local charities that that benefitted from the programme.

