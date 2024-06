Former RTÉ Journalist Tommie Gorman has died.

He held a number of positions at the broadcaster including Northern Editor in a career that spanned 41 years.

He died today surrounded by his family and is survived by his wife Ceara, children Joe and Moya, sister Mary and brother Michael.

In statement his family say Tommie was a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend whose innate kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of all who knew him.