The Minister for the Marine has called for all fish caught in Irish waters to be landed at Irish ports.

Minister Charlie McConalogue was speaking at the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Luxemburg yesterday in relation to the Common Fisheries Policy.

While the issue of fishing quotas remains on-going, Minister McConalogue says there is an economic opportunity to strengthen the link between the EU fleets and EU processors.

He says this could greatly benefit towns like Killybegs: