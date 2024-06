A Cllr has called for a meeting with Uisce Eireann over concerns of persistent water outages in Glasserchoo.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while he appreciates the work that has been done to date, following another burst pipe yesterday, more appropriate measures must be taken.

The area takes on Gaeltacht students, with some homes having up to 12 students at a time.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says pressure faced by the mná an tí when there is no water is not acceptable: