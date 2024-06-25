Taoiseach criticizes defence forces following suspended sentence for solider who attacked a woman



The Taoiseach has strongly criticized the Defence Forces after it emerged it’s reviewing how many serving members have convictions for gender-based violence.

It’s after a 22 year old solider received a suspended sentence for a violent unprovoked attack on Natasha O’Brien in Limerick.

Bosses in the Defence Forces are now examining if other members were allowed remain in the organization after being found guilty of assault.

Speaking on his way into today’s Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Simon Harris expressed his anger at the developments: