Gardaí have launched an investigation following a burglary in a yard in Sheskinarone, Dungloe.

Between 5pm on Friday last and 10:30am the following morning, a canteen window was broken and the glass in the toilet door was smashed.

Entry was gained inside these areas which were ransacked, however, nothing was stolen.

Those who were in that area and observed suspicious activity are asked to contact Gardaí in Milford.