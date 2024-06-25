Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Young man hailed a hero after rescuing man from burning home


A young man has been hailed a hero after he went into a burning house twice to rescue an elderly man.

Kealan Dolan was traveling home from lunch with his grandfather when they noticed smoke coming from the house.

The 22 year old knew the man who lived there and made his way to the building.

After calling the his name and hearing him from inside, Mr Dolan ran in and brought him to safety.

The emergency services were contacted.

Kealan told Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine til Noon show that he acted on adrenaline:

