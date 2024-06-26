DCB homeowners who have commenced remediation works can now apply for SEAI funding

Defective concrete block homeowners who have already commenced remediation works can now apply for SEAI grant funding.

In an update, the SEAI have confirmed that an exemption will be granted to homeowners who have already appointed a contractor for rebuild or remediation works, who have commenced works on site or who have already completed the rebuild or remediation works.

Homeowners can apply directly to the SEAI for funding.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee says it is a positive step in making up the financial shortfall homeowners are experiencing: