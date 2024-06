Five major fishing organisations have banded together in a bid to engage with the European Commission, including the Killybegs Fisherman’s Organisation and the IFPO.

The goal is to see a streamlined approach to achieve fishing goals for Ireland.

The Sinn Fein marine spokesperson has now asked for dedicated roles to be established, to move this plan along.

Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn addressed the Dáil this afternoon: