Three young boys arrested following disturbances in Derry

Three young boys were arrested in Derry last evening following reports of masked youths throwing stones at passing vehicles and blocking Glengalliagh Road with burning pallets at around 6 o’clock.

It is also believed that petrol bombs were thrown, causing damage to a bus stop in the area.

Officers attended and dispersed the crowd, remaining in the area to monitor the situation, which was described as calm shortly after 7 o’clock.

Three boys aged 9,12 and 13 were detained, cautioned and subsequently taken home to their parents. They will be referred to the Youth Diversion Officer in due course.

Chief Inspector Cherith Craig says it is really disappointing to see young people involved in this type of behaviour, which is not reflective of the community of Galliagh.

She added this type of reckless activity is not supported by the community.

Police are now reviewing footage that was gathered from the scene and conducting follow up enquiries.

Chief Inspector Craig says Neighbourhood Officers work closely with partners and groups in the community, and will continue with this work to resolve any issues and maintain a visible presence in the area.