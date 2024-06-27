Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal to be split into two garda divisions by Autumn

The Donegal Garda Division is seeing major changes from the autumn, something former President of the Garda Representative Association has called a downsizing.

Services will soon be managed from Letterkenny and Ballyshannon, effectively creating a Donegal North Division, encompassing the Inishowen Peninsula, Letterkenny and Milford districts.

The rest of the county will be the Donegal South Division.

With the handing over of Milford District headquarters to Letterkenny, fears have been propelled that the station will no longer operate on a 24 hour basis.

Garda Brendan O’ Conor says following the rejection of running Donegal and Sligo as three garda division, too few resources are being spread too thinly:

 

