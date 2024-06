EasyJet will now operate out of City of Derry Airport.

The airline will carry out Edinburgh and Liverpool routes from November.

A Buncrana councillor has welcomed the news, noting the importance of it for connectivity for the people in Donegal, particularly in Inishowen.

Cllr Jack Murray says in the absence of a rail and a motorway connection to Dublin, it’s a possible means of bringing tourists to the North West: