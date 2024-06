Investigations are underway following a bomb threat made against the Taoiseach’s family home.

A phone call using a code-word was made to the Samaritan’s helpline yesterday evening claiming a device had been planted at Simon Harris’s house in Wicklow.

However nothing was found during a follow up search of the property.

The Taoiseach’s wife and young children were home at the time but Gardaí say they didn’t have to be evacuated.