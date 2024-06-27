Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí seeking assistance in locating missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old Kevin Pyne who was last seen at approximately 7:50am on Tuesday, 25th June 2024 in St. Johnston.

Kevin is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build, fair hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black air force shoes, grey tracksuit bottoms and a marron coloured t-shirt.

Kevin is thought to be in the Letterkenny area.

Anyone with any information on Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100.

