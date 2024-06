Donegal jockey Luke McAteer won the 6:15 race at Naas yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The Rathmullan man was on board the Patrick T Foley trained Over The Blues after going off as the 2/5 favourite.

Also in that race, legendary American jockey John Velazquez rode De Janeiro and finished 5th.

McAteer is back in action tomorrow as he’ll have four rides at the Curragh.